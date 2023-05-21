Vinicius issues statement after suffering racist abuse against Valencia

Once again, Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior suffered racist abuse in La Liga, this time during the team’s 1-0 loss to Valencia in Mestalla. Late in the second half, Vinicius heard something from a fan and complained to the referee. He was later sent off after a fight happened on the pitch.

Vinicius published a statement on his social media where he shared his thoughts.

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second or the third. Racism is frequent and normal in la Liga. The competition believes it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I am sorry. The championship which once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano or Messi today belongs to the racists. A beautiful country which embraced me and a country I love but a country which accepted to export the image of a racist country. I am sorry for the Spanish people who don’t agree, but today Spain is seen as a racist nation. And unfortunately, I don’t have the way to defend myself from what happens every week. I agree, but I am strong and I will reach the end against the racists, even if it’s out of here.”

Source: Vinicius Jr’s Tweet.