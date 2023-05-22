Las Blancas Podcast: One last time in the league!

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the last league match of the season.
Talking points:
- Story of seven lost minutes of the game
- Bad quality of the stream
- Toril’s lineup switch-up since the international break
- Nahikari and Lucía against their former club
- Real Sociedad’s topsy turvy season and attacking patterns
- Real Sociedad’s dominant first half
- Las Blancas’ lack of synergy from back to front
- Poor off-ball work from attacking duo of Nahikari-Møller
- La Real’s counter-press and movements from the forward line
- Strange triple change at half-time
- Nahikari’s well-taken goal against her former side & against the run of play
- Effect of game-state and Esther’s inclusion
- Inability to deal with runs in behind
- Bea Vélez’ debut
- Amaiur’s very well taken equalizer
- Meline’s final league game of her career
- Looking forward to the Copa de la Reina semi-final
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
