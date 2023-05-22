Las Blancas Podcast: One last time in the league!

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the last league match of the season.

Talking points:

Story of seven lost minutes of the game

Bad quality of the stream

Toril’s lineup switch-up since the international break

Nahikari and Lucía against their former club

Real Sociedad’s topsy turvy season and attacking patterns

Real Sociedad’s dominant first half

Las Blancas’ lack of synergy from back to front

Poor off-ball work from attacking duo of Nahikari-Møller

La Real’s counter-press and movements from the forward line

Strange triple change at half-time

Nahikari’s well-taken goal against her former side & against the run of play

Effect of game-state and Esther’s inclusion

Inability to deal with runs in behind

Bea Vélez’ debut

Amaiur’s very well taken equalizer

Meline’s final league game of her career

Looking forward to the Copa de la Reina semi-final

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)