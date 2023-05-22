Vinicius hits back at LaLiga president over racist abuse in the competition

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior did not mince his words after LaLiga president Javier Tebas replied to the tweet where the Brazilian winger stated that “LaLiga belongs to the racists.”

“Given that those who should explain to you what La Liga can do when racism happens, we tried to explain it ourselves but you didn’t came to any of the two meetings that you requested. Before you criticize and insult LaLiga it’s necessary that you inform yourself. Don’t let people manipulate you and make sure you understand what everyone can do and the work we’ve been doing together,” wrote Tebas.

“Once again, LaLiga president appears on his Social Media attacking me instead of criticizing the racists. While you talk and pretend not to read, the brand of your competition is in shambles. Look at the replies of some of your publications and be surprised. Ignoring this matter puts you in the same level as the racists. I’m not your friend to talk about racism. I want actions and punishments. Hashtags don’t move me,” replied Vinicius.

La Liga are investigating footage of what happened in Mestalla this Sunday.