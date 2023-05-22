OFFICIAL: Real Madrid issue statement about racist abuse suffered by Vinicius

Real Madrid have published a statement about the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior during Sunday's match against Valencia.

"Real Madrid C. F. strongly condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Junior. These events represent a direct attack on the social and democratic model of coexistence of our State based on the rule of law. Real Madrid believes that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, and has therefore filed the corresponding report with the Attorney General’s Office, specifically with the Prosecutor’s Office against crimes of hatred and discrimination, in order for the facts to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Article 124 of the Spanish Constitution stipulates that the role of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is to promote the pursuit of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest. Given the seriousness of the events that took place, Real Madrid has appealed to the Attorney General’s Office, without prejudice to its standing as a private prosecutor in any proceedings that may be initiated."