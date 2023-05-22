Open Thread: May 22, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch Lord of the Rings with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So the Drama Continues

I think it’s unbelievable that people display this kind of behavious in the year 2023. On the football pitch at that! It’s entertainment and fans actually abuse a player with rascist remarks. This has been going on for quite a while. Vinicius has been the target of such comments for months now and what’s happened? Nothing. This is a really bad look for La Liga.

Now, on the Vini side of things, he could most definitely show a cooler head. Yes, this is too much and yes, something has to be done about it. However, if Vini himself could handle his anger a tad better, perhaps the abusing remarks would drop, if only a little. If people can keep getting to his head like that, don’t expect it to stop anytime soon.

Vinicius Junior on Instagram after Real Madrid vs. Valencia. pic.twitter.com/T8zO1LB8HS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 21, 2023

Understand Vinicius Júnior is absolutely not considering to leave Real Madrid — despite recent reports. ⚪️ #Real



Feeling of those close to Vini is that he only wants to stay and beat racism in Spain. No other way.



Also, new long term deal has already been signed months ago. pic.twitter.com/KP7sK2eiuZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2023

JUST IN: Real Madrid want sports sanctions, if not, they will go to court. @marca ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/Ml6AjMsOfP — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 21, 2023

You Know, This Actually Has Crossed My Mind

Imagine abusing Vini like that and then having to deal with Ramos and Pepe.