Open Thread: May 22, 2023

Your (late) Manic Monday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football.

So the Drama Continues

I think it’s unbelievable that people display this kind of behavious in the year 2023. On the football pitch at that! It’s entertainment and fans actually abuse a player with rascist remarks. This has been going on for quite a while. Vinicius has been the target of such comments for months now and what’s happened? Nothing. This is a really bad look for La Liga.

Now, on the Vini side of things, he could most definitely show a cooler head. Yes, this is too much and yes, something has to be done about it. However, if Vini himself could handle his anger a tad better, perhaps the abusing remarks would drop, if only a little. If people can keep getting to his head like that, don’t expect it to stop anytime soon.

You Know, This Actually Has Crossed My Mind

Imagine abusing Vini like that and then having to deal with Ramos and Pepe.

