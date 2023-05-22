 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Deeply engrained racism in Spanish Football

Kiyan and Diego discuss what happened last night, what has been happening for a long time, and the lack of change

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The embarrassing response from La Liga president Javier Tebas to Vinicius Jr
  • Deeply rooted racism in La Liga and Spain
  • The responses from Real Madrid, La Liga, and the Federation
  • Rio Ferdinand’s message
  • Should some of Real Madrid’s players have responded better?
  • Real Madrid Baloncesto: Euro League champions and Diego’s envy
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid