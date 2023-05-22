Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Deeply engrained racism in Spanish Football

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The embarrassing response from La Liga president Javier Tebas to Vinicius Jr
- Deeply rooted racism in La Liga and Spain
- The responses from Real Madrid, La Liga, and the Federation
- Rio Ferdinand’s message
- Should some of Real Madrid’s players have responded better?
- Real Madrid Baloncesto: Euro League champions and Diego’s envy
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
