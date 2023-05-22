Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Deeply engrained racism in Spanish Football

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The embarrassing response from La Liga president Javier Tebas to Vinicius Jr

Deeply rooted racism in La Liga and Spain

The responses from Real Madrid, La Liga, and the Federation

Rio Ferdinand’s message

Should some of Real Madrid’s players have responded better?

Real Madrid Baloncesto: Euro League champions and Diego’s envy

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas