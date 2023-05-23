 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: May 23, 2022

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch Fast & Furious with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

A Bit Late but Congratulations to the Basketball Team

It’s easy to forget the success of the basketball team if you’re not a regular watcher, especially when Real Madrid have become practically synonymous with the Champions League. Well, here’s a reminder that the Euroleague record ain’t half bad either.

I Guess it was Coming

I mean, if you aren’t gonna see something that obvious when having access to replay, what’s the point of even being there.

Now onto the Transfer Side of Things

Good to see the much-desired transfer edging towards completion

