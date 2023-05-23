Valencia-Real Madrid VAR referee fired after showing “biased images”

Spanish referee Iglesias Villanueva has been fired from VAR duties after showing biased images during Sunday’s match between Valencia and Real Madrid, which ended in a controversial red card for attacker Vinicius Junior. That’s according to reports published all around the Spanish press.

Iglesias Villanueva was set to referee Betis’ game against Getafe this weekend but the Spanish Football Federation changed that appointment as well.

Iglesias Villanueva never showed the images of Hugo Duro choking Vinicius Junior during the brawl at the end of the game. Instead, he only showed Vinicius’ punch, so the referee never got the proper context and ultimately allowed Hugo Duro to stay in the game.

It will be interesting to see if Iglesias Villanueva will be given the chance to referee another Primera Division match ever again after that fiasco. One thing is certain, though. He will not be in charge of VAR any time soon.