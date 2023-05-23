Three arrested for racist abuse of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr

Police in Spain have arrested three people for their involvement in the racist abuse of Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr during a match against Valencia on Sunday.

The three suspects, aged between 18 and 21, were detained after an investigation by the police.

The incident was reported by the referee, who activated the racism protocol and halted the match until an announcement was made over the loudspeaker to warn the fans. Vinicius Jr, who has faced repeated racist abuse since he arrived from Brazil five years ago, was visibly upset and considered leaving the field. He was later sent off in the final minutes of the game after defending himself from being choked by Valencia player Hugo Duro, who went unpunished.

The Spanish police have arrested "3 young people" who were involved in the racist abuse towards Vinicius Jr.pic.twitter.com/FSMiUQFM8s — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) May 23, 2023

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti condemned the abuse and said it was “something bad happening in this league”. He suggested that referees should stop the games in other cases of racism. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez met with Vinicius Jr and expressed his support and affection, informing him of all the steps that are being taken in his defense and confirming that the club will go to any length in the face of such a disgusting hateful incident.

Vinicius Jr posted a video on Instagram showing some of the abuse he received and asked “when will it be enough?”. He also posted a statement on Twitter saying that racism is normal in La Liga and that Spain is seen as a racist country. He said he was sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but that today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.