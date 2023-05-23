Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, with only three more games left in the 2022-2023 La Liga season.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Rodrygo and Álvaro.

Vinicius Junior is not eligible to play after being sent off during Sunday’s infamous match in Valencia, but he will likely visit the Santiago Bernabeu to receive the love from Madrid’s faithful, which is definitely going to happen as Los Blancos are reportedly planning some kind of tribute in the 20th minute of the match.

Other than that, there are no significant updates in the team’s squad list and it will be interesting to see Ancelotti’s starting lineup in this home match.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/24/2023

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

