Managing Madrid Podcast: Will Vinicius look to leave Real Madrid?

The latest updates since Sunday night

The nonsensical “Vinicius provokes” accusation

Super Deporte and horrible reporting

Can there be point deductions for Valencia?

Will the players refuse to play in the remaining games?

Semantic arguments to justify racism

The transcript from the Valencia game between the referee and the players

How different media outlets have formed different narratives

Does Vinicius Jr want to leave?

And more.

