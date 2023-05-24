 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 24 May 2023

Another Juninho Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Jesuninho!

A Small Step In The Right Direction

Personally, I would’ve liked more sanctions against Valencia, but I think it’s important to celebrate small wins. I believe it was Notsogoodlawyer who said in a comment “A Journey of A Thousand Miles Begins With A Single Step.” And this is La Liga’s small step. I’d also like to thank everyone for having reasonable and valuable conversations on this delicate subject. Hopefully, we can all work towards creating better communities in our own lives.

Real Madrid v. Rayo Vallecano!

It’s Match Day! Although La Liga games are somewhat meaningless, today is another great day to watch the youth play + Fran Garcia.

92:48

Poor Tbo...

