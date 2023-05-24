Daily Thread: 24 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A Small Step In The Right Direction

Personally, I would’ve liked more sanctions against Valencia, but I think it’s important to celebrate small wins. I believe it was Notsogoodlawyer who said in a comment “A Journey of A Thousand Miles Begins With A Single Step.” And this is La Liga’s small step. I’d also like to thank everyone for having reasonable and valuable conversations on this delicate subject. Hopefully, we can all work towards creating better communities in our own lives.

OFFICIAL sanctions to Valencia:



• Committee partially CLOSES Mestalla.



• Closure of the Mario Kempes stands for the next FIVE GAMES.



• Fine of €45,000. @relevo pic.twitter.com/CPXzxlRD7Q — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 23, 2023

BREAKING: Viní Jr’s red card has been annulled. He can play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Usztcnkfqm — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 23, 2023

️| Viní Jr has a slight knee injury. He will undergo tests tomorrow morning to see if he can feature against Rayo. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/y3G45dFtFB — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 23, 2023

Real Madrid v. Rayo Vallecano!

It’s Match Day! Although La Liga games are somewhat meaningless, today is another great day to watch the youth play + Fran Garcia.

