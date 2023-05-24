Vinicius’ red card officially overturned

The Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee have decided to overturn Vinicius Junior’s red card against Valencia, which came during a brawl late in the game in which he defended himself from attacker Hugo Duro, who was choking him.

The Spanish Football Federation have owned their mistake. First, they fired the VAR referee in charge of choosing the images for De Burgos Bengoetxea, who only got to see Vinicius’ slap and not why that actually happened. Now, they’ve also decided to overturn that red card, which means that the Brazilian winger will be eligible to play in any of Real Madrid’s next three games, the last matches of the 2022-2023 La Liga season.

Initially, Vinicius didn’t make the team’s squad list for tonight’s match against Rayo. He might get the opportunity to rest and reset his mind after the past few days, although he could very well return for the last two games of the season.