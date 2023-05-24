Preview, Squad List, Team News: Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Preview

Real Madrid play their second ever semifinal match in Copa de la Reina of the women’s section. Last season Las Blancas had to face Barcelona in this stage of competition but didn’t manage to qualify for the finals.

The new format of Copa de la Reina, that was adapted last season, puts the semifinals and the final in the same week and calling the mini tournament as Final Four. Last night, Atlético de Madrid defeated Alhama El Pozo to qualify for the final and are awaiting the victor of the second semifinal match. If Las Blancas manage to qualify this season, it would be their first ever final in any competition.

Real Madrid are now in the Final Four of Copa de la Reina after beating Albacete 0-6 and Villarreal 1-2.

“We assume the role that we have to face it with all our strengths, we are a team of good players and we will go game by game. We are a young team, we have only been here for 3 years, it will be an important game but we respect our rivals,” Alberto Toril speaks in press conference ahead of the semifinal. “They are a difficult, complicated rival, with a great coach. It is a well-worked team, young and growing players. We know the historic opportunity and we will see where we are capable of getting.”

The kick-off is on Wednesday, May 24th at 21:00 CEST on Municipal Butarque, Leganes.

Squad List

TBA