Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano in yet another meaningless La Liga game, as Los Blancos have nothing to play for. While the Spanish Football Federation rescinded the red card given to Vinicius Junior during Sunday’s match in Valencia, the Brazilian attacker will not be available.

Still, the Santiago Bernabeu faithful will show Vinicius Junior some love all throughout the game. It’s not clear if the attacker will attend the game.

Real Madrid will be expected to keep making some rotations after last Sunday, with the veteran midfielders not likely featuring in the starting lineup.

It’s been a dull end of the season for Los Blancos and it’s clear that both the fan base and the players themselves want the current campaign to end so that the club can focus on the offseason, where Madrid will be looking to add some depth to the team this summer.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/24/2023

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.