Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Copa de la Reina Online

Real Madrid play their second ever semifinal match in Copa de la Reina of the women’s section. Last season Las Blancas had to face Barcelona in this stage of competition but didn’t manage to qualify for the finals.

The new format of Copa de la Reina, that was adapted last season, puts the semifinals and the final in the same week, calling this mini tournament as the Final Four. Last night, Atlético de Madrid defeated Alhama El Pozo to qualify for the final and are awaiting the victor of the second semifinal match. If Las Blancas manage to qualify this season, it would be their first ever final in any competition.

Last time in the cup, Las Blancas defeated Villarreal in extra time to qualify for the semifinals, where the author of the winning goal was Linda Caicedo.

How to Watch

Date: 24/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET (3pm ET)

Venue: Municipal Butarque

Available streaming: Teledeporte (VPN needed outside of Spain)