Starting Lineups: Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

The semifinal match of Copa de la Reina an hour away. This is how Alberto Toril lined up his team.

Kenti, Ivana, Weir, Feller and Toletti start against Athletic after not being called up for last weekend’s league game where they were most probably rested. Aside from them, Linda is also back into the lineup after being benched the whole previous game. Misa as well. The interesting change here is the absence of Rocío who got replaced by Ivana for this match.

Once again, Caicedo and Weir in the lineup serve as a double 10 role with Linda also going out wide to provide support on the sides. Naomie Feller is the center forward in this match even though her role won’t be strictly central.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Athletic Club XI: Quiñones; Landaluze, Valdezate, M. Zubieta, Nerea Nevado, Mariana, Oguiza, Pinedo, Oihane, J. Amezaga, Arana

Subs: Amaia Peña, Astralaga, Naroa, Nekane, Y. Corres, Monente, Eunate, Azkona, Itxaso, Peke, Elexpuru, S. Ortega

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 24/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET (3pm ET)

Venue: Municipal Butarque

Available streaming: Teledeporte (VPN needed outside of Spain)