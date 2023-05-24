 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, 2023 La Liga

Camavinga starts in the midfield.

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Real Madrid confirmed XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema.

As expected, Kroos and Modric return to the lineup after getting some rest last Sunday. Valverde returns to the spot on the right wing, as Rodrygo will replace Vinicius on the left wing.

The fans at the Santiago Bernabéu will show their support for Vinicius Junior after the racist incident which occurred at Valencia last Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/24/2023

Time: 19:30 CEST, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

