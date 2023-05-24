Managing Madrid Podcast: Rayo Post-game; La Liga and racism; Improving next season

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

The atmosphere at the Bernabeu vs Rayo Vallecano

La Liga doing the bare minimum to punish Valencia for PR

Revisiting the incidents of Sunday night

The good of social media in times like this

Should Alvaro Rodriguez have played tonight?

Should he have played more in general?

Joselu — a good signing?

Is Alvaro actually ahead of schedule?

Fran Garcia and Raul de Tomas

How to improve against Manchster City if we play them again next season

How can the squad be improved?

Antonio Rudiger playing LB.

Is David Alaba underrated?

Rodrygo Goes’s perofmrnace

How many goals will Rodrygo score next season?

The “unethical” Toni Kroos free kick that led to the 1 - 0.

Who was at fault for RDT’s goal?

Tributes from Raphinha and Takefusa Kubo

And more.

Hosts this week:

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)