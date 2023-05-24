Ancelotti: “Fran García is an energetic left-back and will be with us next season”

Following Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in the press room at the Bernabéu and he analysed the game, discussed the racism issue some more and also confirmed that Fran García will join the club next season.

Ancelotti on Fran García

Asked about Fran García, Ancelotti went a step further and confirmed that he’ll be moving to Real Madrid in the summer. He said: “He is a very energetic left-back. He is quick with the ball and attacks well. He is a good profile for us and he’ll join us next season.”

Ancelotti on how Vinícius is feeling

Asked about Vinícius’ red card being overturned and for an update on how the Brazilian is feeling, the coach said: “He is feeling good. All the support he has received has been good for him. If he hadn’t had knee pain he’d have played today. We’ll see tomorrow if he can train and play in Saturday’s game. [The red card being overturned] surprised me because they’ve revised a situation that I thought was an error. I think they only judged Vinícius’ actions there, but the sequence was longer, so I think they’ve taken the right decision.”

Ancelotti on the punishment handed to Valencia

On the five-game partial stadium closure handed out to Valencia, the Italian stated: “Everyone has realised what is happening and our society is full of intelligent people, especially in Spain. When there are intelligent people taking decisions, the problem can be solved. I think this can be a great opportunity. If they’ve taken the measure to close that stand in Mestalla then that’s a very important step. I hope this issue can be solved soon.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo’s progression

Discussing the match-winner Rodrygo, he said: “Today, Rodrygo made the difference. He has had a very good season and basically been a starter. He has done a lot for us this season and is progressing very well. I think his progression will continue next season because he hasn’t reached his peak yet, even if it’s close.”

Ancelotti on Benzema’s physical issue

After he scored the opener, Karim Benzema appeared to be in some pain. Asked what had happened, Ancelotti said: “Benzema had a cut on his leg in the first half. We looked at it at half-time, but he could continue. He played the 90 minutes at a good level, although it’s true that the cut did affect him a little.”