Open Thread: May 25, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch Pirates of the Carribean with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Win against Rayo

So Real Madrid earned a last-minute win rhrough Rodrygo in the 89th. Few things I’d like to point out:

The excellent finish from RDT

Calm, cool movement and finish from Rodrygo

Not Fran’s best game by all means and yet, I’m looking forward to seeing this man opn our left side (wearing white this time) come next season

Small attendance but hey.... I mean, look at when the match was played and what was at stake. Still a midweek RMA game is a joy

✍️ BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti confirms that Fran Garcia will play for Real Madrid next season. ✅ pic.twitter.com/Ot4PIcwJTr — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 24, 2023

“Beautiful” is How I’d Describe This

Another thing I enjoyed was Vini sitting next to Perez with his wide smile after Benzema scored.

"We are all Vinícius. Enough is enough."



Real Madrid players walk out wearing Vinícius Jr.'s No. 20 shirt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F1xapXF2HL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2023

Real Madrid's basketball team shows support to Vinicius Jr. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DGJ3gdAuDD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2023

Still Feels Like Yesterday