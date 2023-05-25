 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: May 25, 2023

Your Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch Pirates of the Carribean with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Win against Rayo

So Real Madrid earned a last-minute win rhrough Rodrygo in the 89th. Few things I’d like to point out:

  • The excellent finish from RDT
  • Calm, cool movement and finish from Rodrygo
  • Not Fran’s best game by all means and yet, I’m looking forward to seeing this man opn our left side (wearing white this time) come next season
  • Small attendance but hey.... I mean, look at when the match was played and what was at stake. Still a midweek RMA game is a joy

“Beautiful” is How I’d Describe This

Another thing I enjoyed was Vini sitting next to Perez with his wide smile after Benzema scored.

Still Feels Like Yesterday

