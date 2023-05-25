 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nike launches campaign to support Vinicius Junior against racist abuse in Valencia

Vinicius keeps getting support.

By Lucas Navarrete
Nike has launched a campaign to support their athlete and Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior after the racist abuse he suffered last Sunday in Valencia.

Nike will also use this campaign physically in the cities of Madrid and Valencia. Vinicius is a Nike athlete but his relationship with the American brand wasn’t in a right place, as the player was trying to get out of his deal, which is set to expire in 2028. Vinicius felt he wasn’t treated as a world-class athlete because when he signed his contract he wasn’t as established as he is now.

However, a report from AS now indicates that Vinicius has really appreciated Nike’s campaign, with the two sides now ready to re-open negotiations to improve Vinicius’ contract with the American brand.

While the city of Valencia and Valencia CF have doubled down on their narrative saying that this case has blown out of proportion, Vinicius has received the love and support from everyone else.

