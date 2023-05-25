Real Madrid prepare for Sevilla clash

Real Madrid will travel to Seville on Saturday to take on Sevilla in a La Liga clash that could have a big impact on the standings. The visitors are currently second in the table, trying to hold on to the runners-up slot; while Sevilla are only one point away from the European zones.

Both teams are coming off contrasting results in their previous games. Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes. Sevilla, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with Elche.

The game will also feature some controversy, as Sevilla fans are unhappy with the possible involvement of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian winger was initially suspended for this game after receiving a red card against Valencia, but his ban was lifted by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after an appeal from Real Madrid.

Sevilla fans have accused the RFEF of favoring Real Madrid and have threatened to boycott the game in protest.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are focused. Today they took the field at Real Madrid City to prepare for Saturday’s game. Carlo Ancelotti had almost his entire squad available. The only two players missing were Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr, who trained indoors on their own.

Here are some photos from today’s training session:

