Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham and Daniel Levy prefers to sell outside Premier League—report

According to a report from Cadena Ser, Kane has been offered to Real Madrid, with the club considering the option.

Harry Kane is set to leave his boy-hood club, Tottenham, according to various reports in the English media. The English striker has expressed his intent to leave Spurs if a good offer arrives. Daniel Levy is reportedly open to selling, given Kane would become a free agent next year.

Cadena Ser report that an agent has approached Real Madrid to gauge their interest in the player, and that Madrid has neither rejected nor accepted the proposal. At the moment, it is being studied by the club with no definitive decision. The club is simply weighing the pros and cons of the operation. Harry Kane is a world-class striker, but hurdles remain in a potential deal. The main advantages seen by Madrid are his goals, his obvious quality, and the potential arrival of a British teammate, such as Bellingham, who could aid in the integration into a new team.

On the downside, concerns arise regarding the price (estimated at €80-€100 million) with many other interested parties (PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea). There are also concerns on the operation involving a veteran player, with scars from Eden Hazard’s transfer from Chelsea still very much at the forefront of the board’s mind.