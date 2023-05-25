Alvaro Benito on Courtois: “Iker produced miracles, but that consistent excellence has never been seen”

Alvaro Benito took to the radio airwaves to speak on Cadena Ser’s El Laguero, and was brutally honest in his assessment of Iker Casillas vs Thibaut Courtois.

“I have to be honest, I love Iker a lot, but I have never seen anyone like Courtois. He is the best goalkeeper I have ever seen,” the former Real Madrid player and youth coach commented.

Benito feels Courtois consistent level week in and week out has given him the edge over all other goalkeepers: “I have never seen him do so many outrageous things with such regularity. Every game in which they shoot at him, he makes a lot of incredible saves. I don’t remember a mistake in the last three or four years. I don’t remember a goal where he could have done more. Maybe one with his feet at Liverpool.”

When comparing Iker to Thibaut, Benito admitted Iker has produced miracles, but it is Courtois’ consistency that is astounding. “I have not seen anything similar to last year. Look, Iker has done miracles, but it’s that regularity in excellence in a goalkeeper that I have never seen before,” he concluded.