Managing Madrid Podcast: Mailbag: Harry Kane? | Benzema’s leadership

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Should Real Madrid prioritize Harry Kane?

Pros and cons to his signing

What would have to happen for it to work?

Who will get #7 or #9 in two years?

Where will Mariano Diaz go this summer?

Is Karim Benzema not captain material?

How much would Sergio Ramos have changed things in terms of leadership this season?

Our best and worst kits ever

Did we underachieve this season?

Sevilla fans boycotting the game on Saturday

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)