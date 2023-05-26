Las Blancas Podcast: So...We’re in the Final

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 0-4 win over Athletic Club to qualify for the final of Copa de la Reina.
Talking points:
- Standard lineup
- Caroline Weir takes the lead with a brilliant chip
- How the early injury of Valdezate ruined the game for Athletic Club
- The second goal being even better than the first one - Toletti’s volley
- Flawless team play of the third goal for Athenea to finish off
- Early changes...good sign?
- Weir locks in the scoresheet as soon as the second half begins
- A little bit about Moller-Nahikari
- The 5-minute intermission to attend a fan on the stands; a brief update
- Stand-out individual performances
- What’s waiting for us in the Madrid derby final?
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
