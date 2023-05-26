Las Blancas Podcast: So...We’re in the Final

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 0-4 win over Athletic Club to qualify for the final of Copa de la Reina.

Talking points:

Standard lineup

Caroline Weir takes the lead with a brilliant chip

How the early injury of Valdezate ruined the game for Athletic Club

The second goal being even better than the first one - Toletti’s volley

Flawless team play of the third goal for Athenea to finish off

Early changes...good sign?

Weir locks in the scoresheet as soon as the second half begins

A little bit about Moller-Nahikari

The 5-minute intermission to attend a fan on the stands; a brief update

Stand-out individual performances

What’s waiting for us in the Madrid derby final?

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)