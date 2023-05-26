Churros y Tácticas Podcast: We still have a long way to go to fix racism in Spain

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Pepe Reina’s comments today in Marca about Vinicius and racism

- Sevilla fans turning themselves into the victims

- Pressure on La Liga to make meaningful changes

- The continual accusation of “provocations”

- Are we talking about the right things when discussing racism in Spain?

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

