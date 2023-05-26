Open Thread: May 26, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch La Decima with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

As Somebody in the Comment Likes to Say:

“Juuuuuuuuuude”

On the serious side, how many of you have actually watched Bellingham play? Man’s close control is impecable. I think a midfield of Tchoua, ‘Vinda & Jude would be a joy to watch - and of course rotate with Fede. Cause we love Fede around these parts.

Real Madrid & Jude Bellingham ⚪️✨



◉ Deal was never going to be signed this week to respect BVB in title race.



◉ Agreement at final stages for €100m plus add-ons, key new contacts next week.



◉ Personal terms agreed in April over long term deal, no doubts.



Step by step ⏳ pic.twitter.com/5B0YQi7jBT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2023

Oh Yeah... Looking Forward to This

And now a Moment in Which My Heart Stopped for a Bit

Hmm... Interesting

Wonder what kind of role we have in store for Fran IF this stands. And whatever the case, what happens with Mendy will be interesting to see. We do need strengthening at LB though. That’s beyond doubt.