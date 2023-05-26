 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: May 26, 2023

Your Friday-at-last Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch La Decima with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

As Somebody in the Comment Likes to Say:

“Juuuuuuuuuude”

On the serious side, how many of you have actually watched Bellingham play? Man’s close control is impecable. I think a midfield of Tchoua, ‘Vinda & Jude would be a joy to watch - and of course rotate with Fede. Cause we love Fede around these parts.

Oh Yeah... Looking Forward to This

And now a Moment in Which My Heart Stopped for a Bit

Hmm... Interesting

Wonder what kind of role we have in store for Fran IF this stands. And whatever the case, what happens with Mendy will be interesting to see. We do need strengthening at LB though. That’s beyond doubt.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid