Real Madrid set to complete deal for Bellingham next week -report

Real Madrid are set to complete the deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next week, according to a report from MARCA. Los Blancos sent some representatives to Germany in recent weeks and an agreements seems imminent, with Madrid wanting to announce the deal as soon as the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season comes to an end, per that same report.

Apparently, Real Madrid will pay €100 million as a first payment, with the deal potentially reaching €120-€130 million in bonuses depending on the team’s success during Bellingham’s tenure in the Spanish capital.

The British midfielder has chosen Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool, who were offering him bigger deals. If Los Blancos manage to complete the deal and sign Bellingham, they will have their midfield line set and ready to carry the burden for the next decade with other promising players like Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde ready to step up and deliver.