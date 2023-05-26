Real Madrid will face Sevilla without three key attackers

Real Madrid will travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday to face Sevilla in a crucial LaLiga match for Sevilla, but they will have to do so without three of their main attacking players. Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are all ruled out of the game due to injuries.

The four players missed the last training session at Real Madrid City on Friday, as confirmed by the club’s official website. Vinicius Jr. has knee discomfort. Benzema has stitches in his foot after sustaining a cut in the game vs Rayo Vallecano. Asensio and Mariano have muscle issues that will keep them out.

The absence of these four players leaves Carlo Ancelotti with a dilemma in the attacking department. The Italian coach has no natural striker available for the Sevilla game, and he will have to improvise with other options. Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, and Alvaro Rodriguez are some of the possible candidates to fill in the gaps.

Real Madrid are currently second in LaLiga, trying to stay ahead of third place Atletico Madrid in the remainnig two games. Sevilla are 10th, one point behind Osasuna in the European zone. The game at the Sánchez-Pizjuán promises to be a thrilling encounter.

