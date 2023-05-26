Managing Madrid Podcast: Asensio to leave; Bellingham to arrive

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

Will there be a passing of the torch next season?

Why it’s hard to plan farewells for legends

Carlo Ancelotti’s build up structure vs Zinedine Zidane’s build up structure

Replacing Marco Asensio’s goals

Are Brahim Diaz and Takefusa Kubo good options?

Should Sergio Arribas be promoted?

How Jude Bellingham may actually replace Marco Asensio

Mohamed Salah?

Inexperienced vs Established players

Joshua Kimmich

Fede Valverde’s best position

Carlo’s quotes about defensive solidity and our lack of offensive problems

What are our defensive problems exactly?

Who is gonna coach the youth teams after Raul Gonzalez and Alvaro Arbeloa leave?

Breaking the pact of non-aggression with Atletico

And more.

Hosts this week:

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)