Preview, Squad List, Team News: Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Preview

The day has come. Real Madrid play their first ever final in the history of the women’s team. Historical day and historical game, for the royal club and the competition itself. This will be the first ever Madrid derby final and the Copa de la Reina Final Four this year is held in the outskirts of Madrid. If they win, Las Blancas would get their first official trophy.

The game is expected to be intense since Atlético tends to close down in their box and move up quickly when in attack. Reminder that the last derby ended 0-0 in the league and there isn’t much prior insight in what tonight’s game can bring.

“It’s been the best season of my career, especially on an individual level. But my individual stats won’t mean anything if we don’t win titles. It would be an achievement and that’s all I’m thinking about. The team has made a lot of progress this year and we want to finish it with this title to make history,” speaks Caroline Weir in the press conference ahead of the final.

The kick-off is on Saturday, May 27th, at 22:00 CEST (4pm ET).

Squad List

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena

The squad list is not officially out but Alberto Toril confirmed in the press conference no one is injured so the squad list is assumed to have stayed the same.