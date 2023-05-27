Marco Asensio set to leave Real Madrid for PSG

Marco Asensio, the Spanish winger who has won 17 trophies with Real Madrid, is set to leave the club this summer. The 27-year-old has rejected a contract extension offer from Real Madrid and is in negotiations with multiple clubs, including PSG, who have a good rapport with his agent Jorge Mendes. ESPN reported today that Asensio and PSG are in ‘advanced negotiations’.

READ: Kiyan Sobhani: Who will replace Marco Asensio at Real Madrid?

Asensio joined Real Madrid in 2014 from Mallorca and spent two seasons on loan at Mallorca and Espanyol before becoming a regular in the first team. He made his debut in the 2016 UEFA Super Cup, scoring a stunning goal in a 3-2 win over Sevilla. He went on to win three Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey with Real Madrid.

Asensio’s decision to leave Real Madrid comes after a season in which he had his best numbers, scoring 12 goals and assisting six. However, he was not satisfied with his role in the team and wanted more prominence as well as a higher salary. He also had interest from several other clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League.

PSG are keen to sign Asensio as they look to strengthen their squad for next season.

LISTEN: The Managing Madrid Podcast breaks down potential replacements for Marco Asensio.

Asensio’s departure will mark the near-end of the three-peat era for Real Madrid, who have lost several key players from that dynastic team, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Marcelo, and Raphael Varane. The club is undergoing a transition under manager Carlo Ancelotti, and it will be interesting to see who they add to the roster this summer.

Asensio will have one more game to play for Real Madrid before he bids farewell to the club and its fans. He will face Athletic Bilbao on June 4 in the final round of La Liga.