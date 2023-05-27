Open Thread: May 27, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do pizza movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Since This is Picking Up Momentum, I’ll Post Anothe One

...Now imagine this doesn’t go through and we’re all left dissapointed in the end.

Jude Bellingham's contract at Real Madrid will be valid until June 2029. Salary will improve season by season, part of that will be linked to team/player bonuses ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Focus on BVB title race now, then time to sign the documents after personal terms agreed in April. pic.twitter.com/46oYw8c5LB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2023

Throwback...Again

#OnThisDay in 2018, Real Madrid’s greatest ever played his last match for the club. ✨ pic.twitter.com/6dwmCzFMXT — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 25, 2023

This Isn’t Done Either, but...

Marco Appreciation Post!!!

Marco Asensio for Real Madrid:



• 285 Games.

• 17 Trophies. (3x UCL)

• 61 Goals. ⚽️

• 32 Assists.



End of an era. pic.twitter.com/oSieHSE2QT —  (@losblancoszone) May 26, 2023

Real Madrid fans will miss Asensio’s long shots. pic.twitter.com/RrRFho5BmZ — Mikael Madridista (@MikaelMadridsta) May 26, 2023

Goal in his CL Final debut, on his debut season at Real Madrid. ✨ pic.twitter.com/8QuuLCrIe7 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 26, 2023

Do You Guys Agree with the Statement?