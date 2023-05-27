Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Sevilla

Real Madrid have published their squad list for today’s match against Sevilla in what will be the last away game of the 2022-2023 season for Los Blancos.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Rodrygo and Álvaro.

Neither team has anything to play for in this game and Real Madrid will be forced to make some rotations with Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius all missing the match.

Sevilla will also rotate their squad as they will play the UEFA Europa League Final against AS Roma next week. That game represents their one and only chance of playing Champions League football next season, so coach Mendilibar will surely punt on this game hoping that his team can stay fresh and ready for the Final.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CEST, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.