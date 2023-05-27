Sevilla vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Sevilla in what will be the team’s last away game of the 2022-2023 season. This campaign can’t end soon enough and Los Blancos are clearly staring at the finish line, with coach Carlo Ancelotti making some rotations today. Benzema, Vinicius and Asensio will all miss the match and reserves like Alvaro Rodriguez or Hazard could get a chance to start and play 90 minutes.

This is also a meaningless game for Sevilla, even more than it is for Madrid because Mendilibar and his men will play the UEFA Europa League Final against Roma next Wednesday.

All things considered, both teams will use their reserves and their depth today. It will be interesting to see if the reserves try to make a statement and play hard in order to prove their worth. In the end, the result of this game simply will not matter at all.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CEST, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

