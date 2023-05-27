Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Copa de la Reina Online

The most important game of Real Madrid Femenino to this day will be broadcast on the main TV channel in Spain - La 1. This historic Madrid derby will be easily accessible to watch on The First for the general public, which is great news for the publicity of this competition.

Before the teams go out for pre-match warm-up, there will be a musical event starting from 20:00 CEST. It’s Ana Mena who will hold a 45-minute concert on Municipal Butarque and the event will also be broadcast. The final starts at 22:00 CEST.

“They know how important this is because we have the chance to win a title in our first final. We’re coming off the back of a great season, with great results and we’re growing. We’re going to go into the final positively and the players are in good spirits and feeling confident. The feeling is very upbeat ahead of this important match,” says Alberto Toril in the press conference ahead of the cup final.

How to Watch

Date: 27/05/2023

Time: 22:00 CET (4pm ET)

Venue: Municipal Butarque

Available streaming: LA 1 (might need VPN outside of Spain)