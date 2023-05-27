 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

All set for the last away match of the season.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Sevilla in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo.

Neither Real Madrid nor Sevilla have something to play for here, so a somewhat dull match should be expected. However, it's also true that some reserves could try to prove their worth and send a message after spending most of the season on the bench, for both teams.

Either way, the season will end in just a handful of days, so it's a matter of reaching the finish line at this point.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CEST, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

