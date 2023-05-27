CONFIRMED lineups: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Sevilla in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo.

Neither Real Madrid nor Sevilla have something to play for here, so a somewhat dull match should be expected. However, it's also true that some reserves could try to prove their worth and send a message after spending most of the season on the bench, for both teams.

Either way, the season will end in just a handful of days, so it's a matter of reaching the finish line at this point.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CEST, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

