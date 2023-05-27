Starting Lineups: Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Alberto Toril put up the same line-up as in the semifinal match against Athletic Club. The formation and tactics worked, so it’s unnecessary to change anything from the beginning. Misa is on goal. Kenti and Olga are on fullbacks with Ivana and Kathellen in the center. In front of them, there’s the classical midfield trio of Weir-Toletti-Zornoza, and in front Athenea and Linda accompany Feller who will, once again, be a center forward.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza, Athenea
Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Freja Siri
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Atlético Madrid XI: L. Gallardo, Moraza, Van Dongen, S. Majarín, Maitane, Menayo, Ajibade, Bárbara, M. Cardona, Medina, Banini
Subs: P. Vizoso, Adri, Xénia, Cinta R., Lundkvist, Irene G., Virginia, Lauris, Alexia, Eva Navarro, Lucía Moral
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
