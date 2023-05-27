 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Unchanged from the semifinal.

Athletic Club v Real Madrid: Semi Final – Copa de la Reina Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Alberto Toril put up the same line-up as in the semifinal match against Athletic Club. The formation and tactics worked, so it’s unnecessary to change anything from the beginning. Misa is on goal. Kenti and Olga are on fullbacks with Ivana and Kathellen in the center. In front of them, there’s the classical midfield trio of Weir-Toletti-Zornoza, and in front Athenea and Linda accompany Feller who will, once again, be a center forward.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Rocío, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Atlético Madrid XI: L. Gallardo, Moraza, Van Dongen, S. Majarín, Maitane, Menayo, Ajibade, Bárbara, M. Cardona, Medina, Banini

Subs: P. Vizoso, Adri, Xénia, Cinta R., Lundkvist, Irene G., Virginia, Lauris, Alexia, Eva Navarro, Lucía Moral

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

