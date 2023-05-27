Ancelotti: “Rodrygo doesn’t have the build for aerial duels, but has the quality to play at centre-forward”

Following Real Madrid’s 2-1 comeback win over Sevilla on Saturday evening, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in the press room to address the media and he analysed the game as so: “It can be hard to find the motivation for these types of games, but we tried to. After the opening 10 minutes, when we weren’t well-positioned, we improved and played a serious game.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo’s performance

Analysing the performance of Rodrygo, who scored both Real Madrid’s goals in this game when he played as a centre-forward, the coach said: “Obviously Rodrygo stood out in this game because he scored the two goals. I think he can play as a centre-forward, although he does have different characteristics. If you dribble in the middle then it can be easier to score than when you’re playing out wide. If you play centre-forward with the quality he has, he can create chances. Obviously, he doesn’t have the build for aerial duels, but has the quality to play at this position.”

Ancelotti on the Rodrygo substitution

When Rodrygo was substituted off for Nacho with 10 minutes to go, he was seen speaking with the Italian. Ancelotti clarified what was said, telling the media: “He wanted to stay on the pitch to score a hat-trick, but I explained to him that we had a different objective which was to not concede. We finished the match with four centre-backs to avoid problems and we managed the final minutes well.”

Ancelotti on Álvaro Rodríguez’s performance

Álvaro Rodríguez got an outing in Seville and Ancelotti was asked for an evaluation of the young striker, and he said: “He is a young player who has quality. It’s true that in recent times his form has dropped a little, when he was playing with Castilla, as he wasn’t showing his level, but we needed him today. He is very young and still has room to improve.”

Ancelotti on the Asensio exit reports

After reports came out claiming Marco Asensio is going to leave Real Madrid, the coach was asked if he could confirm that. He didn’t, stating: “I don’t know anything about Asensio, just like I don’t know about others like Nacho. It’ll all be clarified in the coming weeks. I would be sad if they left because they have been and are important players for us. Whatever they decide, we’ll plan accordingly.”

Ancelotti on Sevilla’s Europa League final

The coach spoke about his conversation with José Luis Mendilibar, who he wished luck for the Europa League final even though he is supporting Roma. Ancelotti explained: “I wished him all the best, although I have a bit of a conflict because I was Roma captain in the 70s. I’m quite a fan of Roma and Jose Mourinho is my friend. My heart is more on the Roma side, but may the best team win.”

Ancelotti on the atmosphere

This was Real Madrid’s first away game since Mestalla and Ancelotti praised the Sevilla fans who were at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. He said: “I think something has changed this week. The atmosphere in the stadium was good. It’s true that they whistled Ceballos, but I didn’t hear insults. He received a challenge that could have turned out worse than it did. I think we’re on the right track with this. So, I congratulate the Sevilla fans. I hope this type of atmosphere, which is good for football, can continue.”