Three stats from Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid had to work hard to come from behind to win against Sevilla, running out the victors in a 2-1 win at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in torrential rain and difficult conditions.

Rafa Mir had given the home side an early lead, but Rodrygo Goes got two goals to put Real Madrid back in control. The first was a free-kick while the second gave his team a late winner to take the three points back to the Spanish capital.

Here are three stats that reflect the highlights of this game.

3: Different scorers from direct free-kicks this season, the most since 2014/15

By scoring directly from a free-kick to equalise, Rodrygo became the third player to do so this season, after David Alaba against Almería in the opening game of the season and Karim Benzema against Espanyol, also early on this season.

With three different scorers straight from free-kicks, 2022/23 pulls level with 2014/15, the last time that there was such variety, In that campaign, it was Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and James Rodríguez to convert.

In joining the club at 22 years and 138 days of age, Rodrygo became the youngest player to score a direct free-kick for Real Madrid since Mesa Özil in 2010. It was a remarkable feat in an area where Real Madrid have struggled since Benzema scored in Cornella in August courtesy of some terrible goalkeeping.

19: Goals this season for Rodrygo, more than in the past three seasons combined

With his second goal of the night, the eventual winner, proving to be his 19th of the season in all competitions, Rodrygo stepped up to take his tally for this 2022/23 campaign beyond what he has recorded in his three previous seasons at the club.

Of that total, nine goals have come since the start of April. A step up in end of season form is not unusual from the Brazilian and he achieved similar last season, with seven of his nine goals in that campaign coming after the start of April.

With 21.48 xG, it is important to divide the season for Rodrygo. When considering LaLiga alone, Rodrygo ranks sixth for total xG, behind Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Joselu, Álvaro Morata and Borja Iglesias. However, he has still underperformed by 5.10 xG.

Since April, his xG has been more similar to his goals tally, with five goals from 5.11 xG, compared to four goals from 8.99 xG before that. Finding such consistency in a new season could be what helps him to explode onto the scene.

133: Passes attempted by Toni Kroos, the most of any player in a single match in LaLiga this season

A new record for this season in LaLiga arrived with the boots of Toni Kroos, as the German midfielder attempted 133 passes, more than any other player in any other game this season. Of those, 126 were accurate, giving him a passing completion rate of 94.7%.

That kind of passing rate is akin to an attempted pass every 45 seconds throughout the 100 minutes which made up this battle at the Pizjuán. What is even more impressive is that of such a high number of passes were forward passes, coming in at 30.8%.

Kroos did have a fairly easy task in the middle, with 35-year-old Ivan Rakitić not pushing himself before the Europa League final on Wednesday and 18-year-old Manu Bueno simply in awe of the man he was supposed to be stopping.

With 107 passes reaching the German, second only this season to the 108 he received in the 3-0 win over Celtic early in the campaign, and the second time that he has reached three digits. As he hinted that a contract extension is done post-match, there is clearly plenty left in his tank.