Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2-2 (1-3) Atlético Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez 7/10 - Had a really good game with a couple of saves in the first half, nothing she could’ve done about the two goals.

RB: Kenti Robles 7/10 - Solid going forward and defending played her heart out. Did not have enough protection on the first Atlético Madrid goal as Maite Oroz - playing on the right wing - is not a winger.

CB: Kathellen 8/10 - The Brazilian was composed solid and positively aggressive in stepping out and harrowing Atlético’s forwards.

CB: Ivana Andrés 8.5/10 - Played her best game this season, her passing out from the back was good, solid defensively and scored a brilliant header - her first goal for the club since she joined Real Madrid.

LB: Olga Carmona 6/10 - Had a difficult time defending against Cardona in the first half and did not contribute attack wise as she would have liked.

CDM: Sandie Toletti 9/10 - She was spectacular and was everywhere in attack midfield and defense superb performance which was capped by a brilliant opening header.

CM: Claudia Zornoza 8/10 - The “jefa” was superb in midfield providing energy aggression and composure which we really lacked when she was taken off.

RW: Athenea del Castillo 7/10 - Did a good job defensively helping Kenti Robles against Rasheedat but her attacking input has been poor all season.

AM: Caroline Weir 6/10 - Not her best game where she missed two glorious opportunity. What we can’t fault her for, is a lack of effort and hardwork.

LW: Linda Caicedo 8/10 - Her ball carrying and press resistance was a joy to watch, a bright spark and its exciting to see how she will develop next season.

CF: Naomie Feller 7/10 - Worked hard in pressing but did not get a lot of opportunities as the service was not that great.

SUBSTITUTES

RW: Maite Oroz 6/10 - Played in a position not suited to her and it told as she was partly responsible in the first goal.

CF: Caroline Møller 5/10 - Tried to relieve pressure by holding up the ball but she lacked willing runners, plus she’s not the fastest.

CM: Teresa Abelleira 6/10 - Controlled the tempo of the game in midfield well especially in second half of Extra time.

LB: Sofie Svava 5/10 - Did her job well when she came on.

CDM: Freja Siri 5/10 - Came on for the last five minutes.