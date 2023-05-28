The stage is set for another mini-Clásico

After the regular season finished on Saturday, it became clear that a new ‘mini-Clásico’ is just around the corner. Real Madrid Castilla and Barcelona Atlètic both qualified for the playoffs, and with the teams playing in separate groups, the rivals were drawn against each other in the semi-finals.

In addition to several exciting duels on the pitch, including the encounter between the two brothers Óscar and Antonio Aranda, we will see an interesting duel on the sidelines. Raúl González and Rafa Márquez coach the two teams, which they have done for four and two seasons respectively. As for the injury situation, Castilla will be without star player Sergio Arribas and first-choice goalkeeper Mario de Luís, both of whom are injured.

Castilla finished the season in third place with 69 points, 58 goals scored and 38 conceded. Barcelona Atlètic finished fourth with 61 points, 45 goals scored and 38 conceded. Castilla’s top scorer, who until recently was also the top scorer in the entire division, is Sergio Arribas (18 goals). For Barcelona Atlètic, Estanis is the team’s top scorer with 8 goals.

The final will feature either Celta B or Eldense. Like the semi-final, the final will also consist of two legs, with the team that finished higher in the regular season table having the advantage of playing the return leg at home. There will also be two other semi-finals (Real Sociedad B and against Alcorcón and Deportivo against Castellón), but Castilla cannot face these teams in a potential final.

The first leg will be played on June 3/4 in Barcelona, while the second leg will be played on June 10/11 at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in Madrid. The matches will be shown on InSports TV.