Fuel For the Fire : 29 May 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Real Madrid face important decisions this summer. While it is not make or break, the moves made in the summer will have a significant impact on the needs of the club over the rest of the decade. More importantly, the club’s ability to meet those needs.

It is important to note that clubs like Newcastle with a significant war chest and now competing in the CL will make the transfer market even more complicated.

Manchester United are also back in the champions league and will likely soon have more financial muscle if they’re successfully taken over.

| JUST IN: #mufc could sign two strikers this summer with Rasmus Hojlund, joining Harry Kane on their shortlist. [@hirstclass] pic.twitter.com/U6UwsD6Tu8 — centredevils. (@centredevils) May 19, 2023

This again will further complicate the market. If Real Madrid have not learned how easy it is for the two best forwards in the world to not be Real Madrid players, there will be more lessons in the near future.

Carlo says he’s staying

Ednaldo (CBF president): "Our plan A is Ancelotti, and we think it will HAPPEN. He loves the Brazilian national team and Brazilian football." @UOLEsporte pic.twitter.com/C2fB0dOU5O — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 28, 2023

Brazil are seriously courting Ancelotti and while he has publicly committed himself to seeing out his contract, it might be an opportunity too good to pass up. It is possible that Carlo might prefer a negotiated exit than merely stepping or being sacked by the club.

It would be interesting to see if Carlo could win the World Cup with Brazil.

Back up striker?

Karim has not been able to reverse the aging process. He has taken many knocks during his career and often played through the pain. For a player who made the Bernabeu his home at 21, he’s now 35 going on 36 having further solidified his legacy over the last 4 seasons winning every trophy at club level for the first time without Ronnie and Bale by his side.

Karim was the missing piece throughout the season for Los Blancos. He’s not a typical number 9. He genuinely affects how the team plays the way a number 8 or number 10 would. From GK all the way to the wingers, Karim makes the team better when he plays.

For many games Karim was either out of rhythm or not at full fitness and it was noticeable. This means Karim needs a player who can actually put him on the bench even when he is fit. That’s how we make sure we can compete throughout the season. Relying on Karim to reverse the aging process will lead to disaster.

Irreplaceable

The legendary duo of Modric and Kroos have both had incredible careers at Real Madrid. They’ve always bounced back successfully from disappointment but time remains undefeated. Kroos at 32 still has some legs under him but for Luka, we’re asking a lot for a player who is closer to 40 than 35. It is likely going to be the case next season that the midfield competition will reach fever pitch.

The Bellingham Affair

Jude Bellingham is represented by his dad who is likely the most important figure in his sporting career similar to Kylian Mbappe. And like Kylian Mbappe, Jude is a prodigious talent who is ahead of his peers and not very far away from being one of the best in the world.

Real Madrid and Dortmund are finalising the agreement for Jude Bellingham. He is said to have already recorded his farewell interview to the Dortmund fans. @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/xIzU3Ng8zk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 28, 2023

Bellingham will be a welcome addition to the the prospective future midfield of Real Madrid. Any combination of Jude, Fede, Edu and Tchouameni will do well.

Speaking of the Turtle.. Good news

️ Mbappé: “I’m happy with the decision I made last year. My contract has 1 more year and I’ll be here [PSG] next season.” pic.twitter.com/n4c8ggS66Q — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 28, 2023

The Turtle story will run throughout the summer with Real Madrid refusing to make aggressive moves to address the striker position or even the RW position, it will be noted that RM still dream of the french superstar.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Can Carlo change his approach? Yes. He has been very adaptable so far

No. He is too stubborn

Carlo’s approach is perfect. He just needs reinforcements vote view results 0% Yes. He has been very adaptable so far (0 votes)

0% No. He is too stubborn (0 votes)

0% Carlo’s approach is perfect. He just needs reinforcements (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2