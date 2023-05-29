Managing Madrid Podcast: Sevilla Post-game; Castilla Corner

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One: Sevilla vs Real Madrid Post-game

Does Rodrygo’s performance prove that he’s ready to lead Real Madrid’s attack in Benzema’s absence?

Was Ancelotti right to bench Álvaro?

Acuña’s tackle on Ceballos and the aftermath in social media

Carlo Ancelotti’s comments on Asensio, Nacho and Ceballos

A brief mention of the Copa de la Reina final

Part Two: Castilla Corner

Castilla finish third – would we have taken this at the start of the season?

Explaining how the playoffs work

We face Barça B – how strong are we compared to them?

Which players will get promoted to Castilla next season?

Has the poor finish to the season changed our view of Raúl as a coach?

The Zidane brothers

Hosts this week:

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)