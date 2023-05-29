Firmino is Real Madrid’s alternative if Harry Kane signing too expensive -report

Real Madrid are considering the signing of Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino, who will be a free agent this summer. That’s according to a report from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Los Blancos want to upgrade their offensive line and there are several names on their list, like Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos or Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, with Firmino being the cheapest option given that he would sign as a free agent.

Firmino makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid. He would be a seamless fit for the offense as his style of play is similar to Karim Benzema’s. However, he might not be that interested in being a reserve, which would be his role in the Spanish capital.

Either way, it looks like Real Madrid have decided that another striker is needed. It’s now time for the club and coach Carlo Ancelotti to make a decision on who that forward should be.