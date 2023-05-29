Real Madrid’s transfer plans: Bellingham in, Ceballos and Asensio out?

Real Madrid are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, as they look to rebuild their squad after a disappointing season. The Spanish giants will finish either second or third in La Liga, well behind their arch-rivals Bacelona, and were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City in the semi-finals in humiliating fashion.

One of the main targets for Real Madrid is Borussia Dortmund’s young star Jude Bellingham, who has agreed to join the club for a fee of around €100 million, according to various reports. The 19-year-old midfielder has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, as well as for the England national team. Today, it was announced that he is the Bundesliga’s Player of the Season:

Jude Bellingham has won the 2022 - 2023 Bundesliga Player of the Season.



Stats:



1st in successful take ons (86)

2nd in progressive passes (252)

3rd in passes into the final third (194)

4th in blocked shots (51)@BellinghamJudepic.twitter.com/Fmy6TiYlt3 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) May 29, 2023

Bellingham will sign a contract until June 2029 with Real Madrid, and will join a talented midfield that already includes Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are expected to renew their contracts with the club. Bellingham will add dynamism, creativity and energy to the Real Madrid midfield, and could form a long-term partnership with Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, not everyone is happy with Bellingham’s arrival, as it could mean the departure of some other players. Dani Ceballos, who has impressed at Real Madrid in the last two season, will lose out on playing time with the arrival of Bellingham.

Another player who has already decided to leave Real Madrid is Marco Asensio, who has rejected the latest offer from the club and is likely to leave this summer. The Spaniard wants a more prominent role and a bigger contract — something he’ll likely get at a club like PSG, where his agent Jorge Mendes has strong ties with.

WATCH: The Managing Madrid Podcast discuss possible Marco Asensio replacenements.

Finally, Nacho Fernandez is also facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid. The reliable veteran defender has been a loyal servant of the club and has been offered a one-year extension, as per the club’s policy for players over 30. However, he has not decided yet whether to accept it or look for a longer contract elsewhere. Nacho wants to play more regularly and could be tempted by other offers, especially given his playing time won’t increase next season.

Real Madrid are set to undergo an overhaul this summer, as they aim to re-establish themselves as La Liga champions.