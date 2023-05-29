Real Madrid and Ceballos close in on contract extension after new offer -report

Real Madrid and midfielder Dani Ceballos are closing in on a contract extension after Los Blancos decided to submit a new offer to the player, according to a report published on MARCA and then echoed on other media like Relevo. While an agreement is not imminent and Ceballos still wants a few more days to make a final decision about his future, chances of him signing this new deal have increased in recent days, per that same report.

Ceballos still has some concerns about his future role, club sources told Managing Madrid, even more so considering that Real Madrid seem set to complete and announce the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who would be an undisputed starter from the get go. However, Ceballos does appreciate Madrid’s new offer and is optimistic about his chances of earning minutes if Modric and Kroos keep showing their decline.

If Ceballos stays, Real Madrid will have a very deep midfield line next season.