Player Ratings: Real Sociedad 2 - 0 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—4: Blunder with his feet that led to the first goal conceded to Take Kubo. Real Sociedad were impressive with their press and Courtois was flustered with the ball at his feet. Did make a big save on David Silva in the first half.

Dani Carvajal—3: Only lasted 61 minutes after receiving two yellow cards, resulting in a red, for the first time in his career. Had one good recovery moment vs Kubo in the first half.

Toni Rudiger—5: Slow on the ball, not the same assurance building out of the back as with David Alaba. Kubo, Sorloth, Silva, and Merino gave Nacho and Rudiger a torrid time.

Eder Militao—3: Ancelotti’s words sum it up best after another Militao mistake due to lack of concentration: “He has to wake up, soon.”

Nacho—4: Tough battle between Kubo and Nacho with the little Japanese playmaker often getting the better of the Madrid captain.

Tchouameni—6: One of the few decent performers — tried to get stuck into tackles and won all of his 50/50 duels (4 in total).

Dani Ceballos —3: Never got going, lost too many duels in the middle of the park and failed to make any impact offensively.

Toni Kroos—6: Little to note — contributed with 2 key passes offensively but chased shadows against a dynamic and vibrant La Real midfield.

Rodrygo—8: A bright light in an otherwise gloomy night. The Brazilian is smooth and near-unstoppable coming in from the left. Attempted 13 dribbles and completed 8, all with grace and ease. The only threat Real Madrid had in this game came from Rodrygo’s individual brilliance.

Marco Asensio—3: Hugely disappointing for his 82 minutes — only had 25 touches and 14 passes. Totally disconnected from his team and the game.

Mariano—1: Yanked off after an hour where Real Madrid might as well have played with 10 men. 0 shots, 0 dribbles, 0 crosses, 0 long balls, 0 50/50 duels, lost possession 3 times, and only had 13 touches.

Substitutions:

Alvaro—5: Some heavy first touches that led to his second touch being a tackle. Had one big opportunity late in the game with a header from a corner kick, but failed to get his shot on target.

Lucas Vazquez—4: Poor defending on Ander Barrenetxea for Real Sociedad’s second goal. Was caught too narrow alongside Militao.

Sergio Arribas—N/A: Played the last 8 minutes for Marco Asensio.